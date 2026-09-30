Trump Once Again Repeated Claim of Iran's Defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the President of the United States, in remarks while emphasizing that the Iran war will be recorded in this country's history as one of the most important actions, said that this war will end soon and Iran is in a very dire situation.

He continued his remarks about Iran, saying, "In the coming years, they will write the history of our country and will say that the Iran war was one of the most important actions we took."

Trump continued, emphasizing that this war will not last long, and added, "The Iran war will end very, very soon."

The US President also stated regarding Iran's nuclear program, "Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon; they are in a very bad situation, a very dire situation. This matter will end soon."

Iran has for years announced that its nuclear program is peaceful and it has no intention of producing nuclear weapons. But America, which is one of the largest holders of nuclear weapons in the world, has over the past year twice attacked Iran's nuclear facilities that were under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

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