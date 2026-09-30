Qatar: Only Solution to Iran-US Crisis, Diplomacy, Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Majed Al-Ansari, the spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said his country's efforts to bring the views of Iran and America closer together continue, and currently, Doha's main focus is on creating a common ground between the two sides.

Referring to the continuation of meetings and consultations between Tehran and Washington, he stated, "Qatar continues, within the framework of its mediation efforts, to convey the messages of the two sides, and there is no solution other than a peaceful solution to resolve the differences."

The spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the region's infrastructure, added, "Any threat against infrastructure facilities is considered a violation of international law."

In another part of his remarks, he addressed developments in Palestine and, warning about the situation in the West Bank, emphasized the necessity of doubling international efforts to stop the Zionist regime's violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Majed Al-Ansari also, referring to the performance of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet toward the Gaza Strip, said this cabinet has repeatedly acted to undermine efforts and the process of achieving a ceasefire in this region.

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