Insult by Extremist Zionist Minister to Body of Martyr Yahya Sinwar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of Internal Security, said that after gaining the position of Minister of Defense, he will burn the body of Yahya Sinwar, the martyred leader of Hamas, and the bodies of the perpetrators of the October 7 attacks on Israel that are in Israel's possession.

According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, Ben-Gvir said in a radio interview, "After I gain the position of Minister of Defense, the bodies of Sinwar and other perpetrators of the October 7 attacks that are in Israel's possession will be burned."

Ben-Gvir also added, "As Minister of Defense, I will create fundamental changes in the Ministry of Defense."

This commitment has been raised within the framework of Ben-Gvir's repeated requests to be appointed as Minister of Defense in the future government. In recent days, he has repeatedly spoken about his plans for the Ministry of Defense and, at a ceremony held by the "Nachala" movement near the Gaza border, said, "I hope we reach Nisanit (an area in northern Gaza) even before the elections; but if, God forbid, this does not happen before the elections, I hope, with God's help, to become Israel's Minister of Defense so that I can return you to Nisanit, the entire area around northern Gaza, and the entire Gaza area."

Ben-Gvir had previously presented a security plan that included a policy of encouraging voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. He is also seeking to disarm the Palestinian Authority and arrest senior officials of this authority who, according to him, support terrorism.

Regarding the Israeli army's operations, Ben-Gvir wants to change the rules of engagement and increase support for soldiers. His plan also includes increasing soldiers' salaries and granting free land to combat forces.

Two other clauses of this plan relate to internal changes in the Israeli army. Ben-Gvir seeks to amend the army's ethical code.

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