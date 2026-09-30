Our Country's Cultural Week in Russia, Opportunity to Show Rich, Strong Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, referring to the West's Iranophobia program against our country, considered the holding of this program in the northern neighbor effective in expanding cultural relations and said, "One of the ways through which the enemy tries to besiege Iran and increase pressure on the Iranian nation is to limit our country's relations with other countries; in such a way as to pretend that different countries have no relations with Iran or do not have the possibility of establishing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran's activities in various dimensions have been affected."

He added, "Now that we are under economic and to some extent military siege, we must act seriously and worthily in the field of cultural activities, as long as the opportunity is available, and be the display of a progressive Iran and reflect the epic resistance and authority of the resurrected Iranian nation in the international arena."

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, stating that Iran and Russia's Cultural Week can be a pretext for showing the realities of Iranian society, said, "This event is an opportunity to show that life in Iran is still ongoing and our country's artists in various cultural and artistic fields have not only not stopped their activities but have also developed them."

Imanipour stated, "It seems that holding such programs can be very effective in presenting a real image of Iran and a correct narrative of Iranian society."

The Booth of the Martyred Leader; An Opportunity to Introduce the Two Imams of the Revolution

Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Imanipour, regarding the booth of the martyred Leader during Iran's Cultural Week in Russia, stated, "If you have noticed, during the martyrdom of His Eminence Imam Khamenei (r.a.), the Supreme Leader issued a message and in it explicitly stated that after the third imposed war, a new opportunity has been provided for the practical explanation of the school of the two Imams of the Revolution."

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization added, "We, as observers of the international field, can testify to this matter that today the word of truth of the Islamic Republic of Iran has an audience and is in demand and is heard more than before."

The Thoughts of the Martyred Imam Have Global Listeners

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization concluded, regarding how we can introduce the thought of the martyred Leader during Iran's Cultural Week in Russia, saying, "If we can well explain the thoughts of the martyred Imam, it will find many listeners. The booth of the martyred Imam is a pretext for introducing his comprehensive thoughts."

He continued, "A part of the life of the martyred Imam has been explained to the audience, and they know him in the position of a powerful political leader, but there is no comprehensive view of his personality. This booth and the effort of the Islamic Revolution Research Institute to introduce the martyred Imam is an opportunity to introduce a comprehensive image of his personality and thought to Russian youth."

The Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia, with the efforts of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and in the shadow of interaction with active cultural bodies in the country, is being held from September 24 to October 6 with the presence of 168 thinkers, artists, and cultural and artistic activists of our country in Russia.

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