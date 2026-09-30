Iraq After Withdrawal of American Forces; Sovereignty That Still Not Complete

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iraq today enters a new security and political phase. A phase accompanied by the completion of the withdrawal of foreign combat forces and the end of the American coalition's military mission. An issue that the Iraqi government presents as a step on the path of reclaiming sovereignty and reviving the country's independent authority.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, despite the Iraqi government's emphasis on full readiness to take over the security file and also emphasizing that the field role of the American coalition in recent years was largely limited to air support, intelligence exchange and data, and training, the reality is that America, according to critics, did not pay attention to protecting Iraq's airspace; rather, it used its control over this airspace to keep it open to Zionist regime aircraft during the aggression against Iran. In addition, America could not protect Iraq against Turkish military incursions and itself also participated in attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces positions—which are considered part of Iraq's official forces—on several occasions.

Readiness of Iraqi Forces for the New Phase

"Sabah al-Numan," the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, tells Al-Akhbar newspaper that Iraqi forces have completed their deployment and readiness plans for the new phase.

He adds, "This transition is carried out from activity under the coalition's umbrella to a relationship based on equality and partnership."

According to al-Numan, security plans have been drawn up with the participation of various institutions, and simultaneously, plans for developing human, technical, and weapons capabilities have been considered.

Stating that he does not believe ISIS is an immediate threat to Iraq's security situation in the current circumstances, he reports contracts and agreements with countries and companies to equip Iraq with advanced air defense systems. Actions that, according to him, will help Iraq protect its sky and national sovereignty.

Sovereignty Day; But With American Influence

However, "Ali Abdul Razzaq," the director of the "Al-Ghad Center for Political Studies," believes that the concept of Sovereignty Day remains incomplete in the shadow of American intervention in Iraqi political decision-making.

He tells Al-Akhbar newspaper, "The Iraqi government has merely sufficed with announcing the closure of this day and has not paid attention to the essence of sovereignty. A sovereignty that is only completed by ending America's domination over Iraq's economy, oil, resources, and assets in the possession of the US Federal Reserve."

Abdul Razzaq believes that the United States, although it has withdrawn its combat forces, is entering from another door and through economic, political, and security tools. An issue that keeps Iraq still under American guardianship.

He adds that American influence extends to Washington's relations with Iraqi groups and political currents, as well as the role of this country's embassy in Baghdad as a center for espionage. In addition to the terrorism that America has exercised by targeting security forces and attacking Iran from Iraqi soil.

Withdrawal of Foreign Forces and Questions of the Phase After It

In contrast, "Thaer al-Kaabi," an Iraqi Parliament member, considers this withdrawal a source of pride and honor and a sign of confidence in Iraqi forces and believes this development conveys the message that Iraq has recovered from foreign interventions and no longer needs foreign forces.

However, "Abbas al-Ali," a political affairs researcher, believes the phase after the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq brings numerous security and political questions. Including what the nature of future contracts with the Americans will be and whether American advisory forces or teams will still remain in Iraq or not.

He emphasizes that developing Iraq's capabilities, especially in the field of air defense and border control, will be one of the requirements of this country's government in the next phase.

Pressure by Resistance Groups on the Baghdad Government

These doubts are raised as resistance groups have increased the level of their positions and warnings addressed to the Iraqi government.

These groups, although they consider the end of America's mission a step on the path of completing sovereignty, simultaneously place the Iraqi government before another test. A test related to the degree of independence of the government's decision in files related to American sanctions.

In this context, "Abu Mujahid al-Assaf," the security official and spokesperson of Kata'ib Hezbollah, has threatened that if Ali al-Zaydi's government does not act in the interest of the people, he will overthrow this government. He has also threatened to block border crossings with countries that participate in the air blockade imposed against Iran.

He has also reported monitoring of Iraq's airspace after October 1 and warned about the passage of hostile aircraft.

On the other hand, "Akram al-Kaabi," the Secretary-General of the Al-Nujaba Movement, has threatened that if the process of flights between Iraq and Iran does not return to its previous normal state, he will sit in at Iraqi airports.

American Sanctions and the Suspension of Iranian Flights

Iraq in recent days, in reaction to new American sanctions, suspended Iranian flights to its airports. An action that led to the suspension of air traffic between the two countries.

Afterward, the exception considered for Najaf revealed the extent of this confrontation. The US Treasury Department granted permission to the Iraqi airline to conduct passenger flights between Iraq and Iran through Najaf Airport. But this permission came with strict conditions, and its validity will continue until next October 28 or until the completion of authorized transactions.

A Broader Definition of Sovereignty from the Perspective of Resistance Groups

Alongside the sanctions file, sources close to resistance groups say the concept of sovereignty from their perspective is not limited only to the withdrawal of American forces; rather, it also includes ending any foreign military presence in Iraq, including Turkey's presence, as well as rejecting any foreign domination over economic decisions.

On this basis, the challenge facing the Iraqi government is to transform the slogan of sovereignty into a real ability to protect the country's soil and sky.

Meanwhile, the continuation of the threat of imposing American sanctions and using economic tools to exert pressure on Iraq raises serious questions about the limits of this country's ability to control its resources, assets, and economic decisions.

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