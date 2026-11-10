ABNA24 - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei has told the United States it is time to surrender to Tehran’s seven conditions and stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Rezaei said that the war Washington launched against the Islamic Republic has already shattered the US administration, yet the White House continues to thrash about like a desperate gambler refusing to fold.

The top Iranian security official stated that the time had come for Washington to stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary negotiations, cease denying the emergence of the new order in West Asia, and surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out,” Rezaei stated, underscoring Tehran’s firm position.

The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.

— محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 9, 2026

The conditions, first formally conveyed to Washington through Qatari and other regional mediators in September, center on ending hostilities on all fronts --including the US-Israeli aggression against the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen -- the release of Iran’s frozen assets, the complete lifting of the illegal naval blockade, the removal of economic and political sanctions, the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from the region, payment of war reparations, and an end to threats and insults.

Iranian officials have stressed that each condition contains further sub-requirements and that implementation must precede any reopening of the strategic waterway or resumption of talks.

Tehran has made clear that it will not return to the failed diplomatic models of the past. Previous rounds of negotiations, including the Islamabad understanding, were repeatedly undermined when the United States abandoned agreements and launched attacks.

Rezaei has previously stated that the Americans have responded to the seven conditions but that their response remains insufficient, with ambiguities that must be resolved. Until then, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed under Iranian control, managed in coordination with Oman through new arrangements that safeguard regional security rather than serving foreign interests.

The statement comes amid the broader confrontation that began with the US-Israeli war of aggression in late February. Iranian forces have since demonstrated decisive capabilities, defending the nation, disrupting American assets across West Asia, and reinforcing the emerging multipolar order free of US hegemony.

The resistance front, including the valiant Ansarallah forces in Yemen who continue to defend their sovereignty and the Palestinian cause, has further exposed the limits of American power and the futility of external interference.

Major General Rezaei has repeatedly emphasized that the end of the war will be decided by Tehran, not Washington, and that Iran remains prepared for any contingency while preferring a diplomatic path grounded in the full recognition of its rights.

The new West Asian order, built on endogenous security, regional cooperation, and the expulsion of foreign military presence, is already taking shape, whether Washington accepts it or not.



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