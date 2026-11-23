AhlulBayt News Agency: In an executive order, Trump has directed companies holding federal government contracts to coordinate requests for information and communications with the White House and comply with presidential confidentiality privileges. Companies that fail to do so could face the cancellation of their contracts.

Democrats, however, have questioned the legal validity of the order and said they intend to pursue investigations into several issues, including the business activities of Trump's family, the construction of a new White House ballroom, and the decision-making and management of the war against Iran.

CNN has described the dispute as the potential beginning of a broader confrontation between the Trump administration and Congress over presidential powers and legislative oversight.

The administration's actions appear aimed at preserving executive authority and restricting congressional scrutiny when the newly elected, Democratic-led Congress begins its work in the new year.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and their aides have said Democrats have spent months preparing a coordinated campaign in the House of Representatives and Senate to challenge and reverse key elements of Trump's agenda.

Iran war among the first major points of confrontation

Initial votes are expected on legislation that would restrict Trump's authority to launch military action against Iran without congressional approval. Such a move could also help ease gasoline prices.

Democrats are also seeking to reverse much of the Republican-backed cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance to low-income households. Restoring these programmes could help vulnerable families cover healthcare and food expenses.

Other major issues on the Democrats' agenda include comprehensive immigration reform, universal healthcare and stricter enforcement of environmental laws.

Meanwhile, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has criticised Democrats elected to Congress in the 2026 midterm elections who have called for investigations into Trump and his administration. He accused them of acting like prosecutors.

Speaking to Fox News, Blanche referred to Democratic threats to subpoena administration officials and launch investigations. He said congressional oversight of the government was legitimate, but that Congress did not have the authority to conduct trials or issue judicial verdicts.

Legal warnings directed at Democratic lawmakers

The Department of Justice has also reportedly sent threatening letters to several Democratic lawmakers, warning them that they could face serious legal consequences if they pursue potential investigations into Donald Trump.

Following the Democrats' victory and their securing of majorities in both chambers of Congress, the party appears to be preparing for a new confrontation with Trump. The dispute could extend beyond efforts to block presidential policies and lead to extensive investigations into Trump's and his family's business activities, the war against Iran, immigration policies and the administration's overall conduct.

The Democrats' strategy is expected to rely on Congress's oversight and investigative powers, particularly to examine whether Trump has used presidential authority to advance the financial interests of himself, his family or his political allies.

However, the party does not appear to be planning to pursue impeachment proceedings as its first step.

Democrats prepare to take control of Congress

The 2026 US midterm elections were held on November 3. Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, meaning the newly constituted Congress will begin its work in the new year under Democratic control.

In the Senate, Democrats hold a 56–44 majority, leaving them four votes short of the 60 votes generally required to advance much major legislation. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have secured at least 259 seats, compared with 173 for Republicans.

The 2026 midterm elections marked a broad setback for Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats made gains not only in national contests but also in states that had long been considered reliable Republican strongholds.

The defeat of Trump-endorsed candidates, the loss of key seats and the party's declining support among rural and Latino voters suggest that the election results represented more than a routine shift in congressional control. They reflected a broader rejection of Trump's performance during his second presidential term.