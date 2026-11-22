AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, on Saturday local time, in an interview with Fox News, claimed that he intends to conclude a "permanent" agreement with Iran.

He once again repeated his claims about Iran's peaceful nuclear program and stated that none of the future US presidents should allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump, in this telephone interview, while he himself has twice attacked Iran during negotiations and withdrawn from the JCPOA, claimed that his approach has been shaped by "Iran's repeated inability to adhere to agreements."

He claimed a violation of the agreement by Iran and added: Any new agreement must prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, regardless of who is in the White House in the coming years.

Trump stated: What I am doing is arranging it so that if an incompetent president comes to office in four, 15, or 20 years, there will be an agreement that is permanent.

Trump also addressed Washington's pursuit of regime change in Tehran and claimed that his administration has so far dealt with numerous groups of Iranian leaders.

The US president also claimed: "We are now dealing with the third group (of leaders); therefore, this can be called 'the ultimate regime change.' The current figures are 'probably... more reasonable,' but negotiating with them is still difficult."

**************

End/ 345E