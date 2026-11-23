AhlulBayt News Agency: A Pew Research Center report on the projected growth of the world's Muslim population has sparked reactions from several US conservative politicians and organizations, prompting calls for tighter immigration restrictions, higher birth rates among Christians and efforts to counter Islam's presence in the United States.

The release of a Pew Research Center report examining changes in the global religious landscape has drawn strong reactions from a number of US conservative politicians and organizations. Citing projections of Muslim population growth, these figures have called for stricter immigration policies and warned of what they describe as a threat to American culture and heritage.

Keith Self, a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, linked the projected demographic changes to immigration policies, blaming large-scale and uncontrolled immigration for the developments. He claimed that America's foundations were rooted in Christian faith and warned that the country would lose its freedoms and heritage if immigration trends were not brought under control.

Karoline Leavitt, former White House press secretary, also responded to the report by encouraging Christians to marry, have more children, promote a love of America and raise their children in church.

The conservative organization Turning Point USA described Pew's projection that Islam would become the world's largest religion by 2035 as a warning for the United States. The Center for Renewing America, a conservative non-profit organization, went further by calling for efforts to counter Islam's presence in the country.

These reactions come despite the same Pew report projecting that Muslims will account for only around four percent of the US population by 2070.

Anti-Muslim rhetoric in US political discourse

The criticism circulating on social media has been described as reflecting the growing presence of anti-Muslim rhetoric in America's public and political discourse.

In a related development, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has faced personal attacks from critics. Some opponents have used his appearance and beard to compare him to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and accuse him of having links to terrorism.

These attacks have come amid the growing participation of Muslims in US politics. In the November 2026 midterm elections, an unprecedented number of Muslim candidates and women wearing hijab reportedly secured positions at local, state and national levels.

Pew Research Center's projections for the Muslim population

The Pew Research Center study examines changes in the populations of different religious groups between 2020 and 2070. It projects that Muslims will become the world's largest religious group by 2035.

According to the study, the global Muslim population is expected to grow by 80 percent to reach 3.6 billion by 2070, while the world's total population is projected to increase by 29 percent over the same period. The relatively young age of Muslim populations and their higher fertility rates are identified as the main factors driving this growth.

The report identifies Muslims and Christians as the only religious groups whose populations are expected to grow at a rate equal to or higher than that of the global population as a whole.

It also projects that Pakistan will overtake Indonesia by 2070 to become the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. In North America, the Muslim population is expected to more than triple, with migration accounting for most of the increase.

In the United States, the Muslim population is projected to increase by approximately nine million by 2070, reaching around four percent of the country's total population. Muslims currently account for an estimated one to 1.6 percent of the US population.

The study also forecasts that the United States will lose its Christian majority by 2070, although Christians are expected to remain the country's largest single religious group.