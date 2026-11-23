AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa (PBUH), Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Jawad Naqvi, has urged Pakistan to avoid becoming part of what he described as a US conspiracy under the pretext of defending the Two Holy Mosques. He stressed that Pakistani leaders must consider national interests, regional peace and the broader interests of the Muslim Ummah before joining any alliance or becoming involved in a war.

Referring to the Saudi-led coalition's aggression against Yemen, Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Jawad Naqvi described it as part of US efforts to weaken the Axis of Resistance. He said that the United States had failed to achieve its objectives against the resistance in its war with Iran and was now sending its allies into the conflict to pursue the same goals.

He stated that, in this strategy, divisive tools such as sectarianism and Islamic religious sanctities, including the Two Holy Mosques, were being used as instruments of warfare. According to Naqvi, those who spread hatred and divisions among Muslims are effectively implementing the US agenda, through which Washington seeks to advance its interests and plunge the region into turmoil. He added that the Axis of Resistance had so far prevented these objectives from being achieved.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's proposed "Board of Peace", Naqvi said that the fire emerging from this initiative had brought the Middle East to the brink of destruction. He described the United States as the principal source of regional problems and accused it of bearing responsibility for the deaths of innocent Muslims.

Emphasising that Yemen's resistance should not be viewed merely as a regional or sectarian conflict, the head of Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa said that ignoring the realities of the situation meant overlooking its fundamental nature. He maintained that the core of Yemen's resistance lies in defending national sovereignty, the right to self-determination and opposition to American intervention.

Addressing Pakistan in particular, Naqvi reiterated that the country must not become part of what he called a US conspiracy operating under the banner of defending the Two Holy Mosques. He urged Pakistani leaders to carefully assess the country's national interests, regional peace and the broader welfare of the Muslim Ummah before joining any alliance or participating in a military conflict.

Naqvi also called for a stronger intellectual and ideological response to what he described as the US-backed forces of terrorism, sectarianism and Takfirism in Pakistan. He stressed that media organisations, religious scholars, universities and intellectuals must work collectively to strengthen Muslim unity and solidarity, ensuring that US plans to push the region towards further destruction are thwarted.