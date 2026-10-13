Pakistani Shia Cleric Calls for National Unity and Stronger Intellectual Response to Terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Naqvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa movement, described terrorism in Pakistan as a domestic challenge that requires collective action by the state, security forces and the public. He argued that terrorism, sectarianism and takfirism—the practice of declaring other Muslims to be unbelievers—are interconnected manifestations of Kharijism, an extremist ideological tradition in Islamic history.

He said combating these threats was essential to establishing lasting peace, strengthening national stability and enabling Pakistan’s development.

Naqvi urged the public to support the state and security forces in their efforts against terrorism, while emphasizing that citizens’ contributions should focus on intellectual, ideological, educational, research and awareness initiatives rather than taking up arms.

He also called for greater efforts to identify the ideological roots of extremism, the networks that foster radicalization and the elements that support terrorist activities, saying a deeper understanding of these factors was necessary for an effective response.

Naqvi said the fight against terrorism extends beyond military operations and includes a battle over ideas and public narratives. He called on journalists, universities, religious scholars, teachers, researchers, intellectuals, poets and writers to contribute to efforts to counter extremist messaging.

He stressed that the state’s position against terrorism should be supported by credible research, reasoned arguments and intellectual engagement, enabling the public to better understand and challenge extremist ideologies.

The religious leader also urged the government to move beyond the formation of formal committees and engage qualified, credible and influential intellectuals capable of guiding public debate through scholarship, research and clear communication.

Such individuals, he said, should be given the trust, recognition and practical opportunities needed to help develop an effective national narrative against terrorism.

Naqvi concluded that eliminating terrorism from Pakistan would require sustained efforts on both security and ideological fronts, alongside national unity and cooperation among state institutions and civil society.

His remarks highlight the role that education, public discourse and engagement with religious and academic communities can play alongside security operations in addressing the country’s challenges with militancy and extremism.