“Do Not Use the Holy Mosques to Fuel Sectarian Divisions,” Pakistani Scholar Jawad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers at Masjid Bait-ul-Atiq, Naqvi said that exploiting religious sentiments to intensify sectarian divisions posed a serious threat to Pakistan's social stability.

Referring to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, he criticised Muslim-majority countries with powerful militaries for failing to take effective action to stop Israeli attacks despite repeated appeals for assistance. He argued that this inaction had emboldened those responsible for the violence and contributed to the widening of the conflict to Lebanon, Iran and Yemen.

Naqvi said the attacks and pressure directed at these fronts were aimed at weakening the resistance movement. He added that Yemen's involvement in supporting Gaza and Palestine had made it a target of further military and political pressure.

He also emphasised that many Sunni Muslims support Palestine and oppose Israeli aggression. According to Naqvi, certain Takfiri groups, anti-Shia factions and banned organisations exploit the identity of Sunni Muslims to advance their own agendas. He called for a clear distinction between the government's official discourse and the rhetoric of extremist groups.

Warning of the consequences of sectarian conflict, Naqvi said that if divisions escalated into widespread violence in Pakistan, their effects could persist for decades, as had happened during the conflict in Afghanistan.

He urged Pakistan's prime minister to avoid provocative statements invoking the Two Holy Mosques and called for sensitive regional issues to be addressed through diplomacy and negotiations.

Naqvi further argued that genuine support for Saudi Arabia should not involve backing further attacks on Yemen. Instead, he called for reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, an end to military attacks and the lifting of the blockade.

He said Pakistan could make a significant contribution to regional stability by facilitating peace between the two countries and promoting dialogue rather than further confrontation.