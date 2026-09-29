Photos: Second Anniversary Commemoration Held in Memory of Quds Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Pakistan
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special ceremony was held at Jamia Urwatul Wuthqa on September 27, 2026, to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Quds martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The event was attended by respected scholar Sayyed Jawad Naqvi, religious scholars, students, and supporters, who paid tribute to Nasrallah’s life and legacy.
29 September 2026 - 08:01
News ID: 1871382
Source: Abna24
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