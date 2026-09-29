Ghalibaf describes Sayyed Nasrallah as strategist, field commander who changed regional equations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran parliament speaker stated that Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah turned Hezbollah resistance movement from a guerrilla group into a deterrent doctrine.

In a message marking the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described him as both a strategist and a field commander who changed the regional equations against the Zionist regime.

in Nasrallah’s view, Lebanon, Iran, Palestine, and other resistance fronts formed a single historical responsibility against occupation and aggression, the speaker wrote.

“The enemy thought the assassination of the commander would stop the resistance,” Ghalibaf wrote, “but it failed to realize that Nasrallah had founded a coherent and stable structure that still maintains its deterrence.”

....................

End/ 257