Ghalibaf warns regional governments against aiding AI firms linked to attacks on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned regional governments against providing resources to artificial intelligence and data companies linked to military aggression against Iran, vowing a forceful response to anyone who assists them.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Ghalibaf wrote, “The Persian Gulf Data Authority is coming.”

“To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children,” he warned.

“No finance, equity, land and energy. Assist them and face our enforcement,” Ghalibaf added.

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