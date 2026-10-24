Iranian parliament speaker calls on protesters worldwide to not allow warmongering rulers to distort protests

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian parliament speaker called on protesters across the world to “not allow warmongering rulers to distort their protests by creating a fake binary.”

In a post on his X account in English, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote: “Their post-awakening playbook: shift protest from vertical to horizontal, then shame you for waking up.”

“Hold the line. Signal: Epstein, Gaza, Iran war, corruption, all from same top cabal. Noise: native vs. non-native. Don’t let them change the subject to dodge accountability,” Ghalibaf further said.

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