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Iranian parliament speaker calls on protesters worldwide to not allow warmongering rulers to distort protests

24 October 2026 - 07:46
News ID: 1881779
Source: IRNA
Iranian parliament speaker calls on protesters worldwide to not allow warmongering rulers to distort protests

Iranian parliament speaker called on protesters across the world to “not allow warmongering rulers to distort their protests by creating a fake binary.”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian parliament speaker called on protesters across the world to “not allow warmongering rulers to distort their protests by creating a fake binary.”

In a post on his X account in English, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote: “Their post-awakening playbook: shift protest from vertical to horizontal, then shame you for waking up.”

“Hold the line. Signal: Epstein, Gaza, Iran war, corruption, all from same top cabal. Noise: native vs. non-native. Don’t let them change the subject to dodge accountability,” Ghalibaf further said.

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