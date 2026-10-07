Iranian Parliament Speaker: Specter of fear awaits US economy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded to remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by posting an economic meme and writing: Are you ready for it to possess your soul?

In this image, charts ranging from oil and diesel prices to consumer confidence and housing affordability come together to form the shape of a ghost—implying that you don’t need to wait for Halloween to get a scare; sometimes, simply opening the business section is enough!

David Zervos, the new special advisor to Bessent and an advocate for interest rate cuts—the very same person who vowed not to cut his hair until the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates is seen in the background!

Ghalibaf remarks came after Bessent claimed Operation Economic Outcast is delivering results: the rial has plunged to record lows, Iran loaded zero crude oil onto tankers last month, and even Iran’s top security official has admitted the country is facing one of the most difficult periods in its history.

......................

End/ 257