Ghalibaf warns US of ‘bitter consequences’ of war with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a message addressed to the American decision-makers and the American people, warned of the bitter and grim consequences of a war with Iran.

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf pointed out the various consequences of a war with Iran, noting that if you believe that a war with Iran will be to your benefit, you are mistaken; such a choice would entail at least ten bitter consequences for you—ranging from a stock market crash and the downing of fighter jets to soaring debt, rising inflation, and an increase in the number of your soldiers killed.

Ghalibaf said that the consequences for American society will be entirely bleak, adding that you are not compelled to follow this path, but should you choose to do so, you must bear all the consequences.

Addressing the American officials, he added that break this manufactured matrix and leave this bitter, futile game.

.......................

End/ 257