Ghalibaf derides pro-Israel Emirati diplomat’s bid for United Nations Secretary-General

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has ridiculed Lana Nusseibeh, a senior diplomat from the United Arab Emirates, for entering the race to become the next United Nations secretary-general.

“A bid for UN’s top job to clear the diplomatic runway for the Greater Israel project and whitewash a systematic genocide,” Ghalibaf wrote on his X network on Sunday, in reaction to Nusseibeh’s announcement of her candidacy for UN chief.

“Defending the Gaza tragedy is the résumé; the fox is updating the LinkedIn profile to apply for the henhouse guard job,” the top parliamentarian further rebuked the UAE’s former representative to the United Nations.

Ghalibaf also shared excerpts from an old interview by Nusseibeh, in which she had defended the UAE’s normalization of relations and cooperation with the Zionist regime, despite the mounting international concern over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

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