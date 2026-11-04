Americans rejected war in midterm elections: Ghalibaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the American people have rejected war, adding that Iran endorses their message.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He made the remarks as projections from the US midterm elections showed Democrats taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, dealing a major blow to President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Voter turnout in the elections was described as historic. Economic conditions, rising fuel prices, the war with Iran, and concerns over declining democracy were among the main issues for voters.

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