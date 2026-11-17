AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in response to widespread false flag campaigns aimed at implicating Iran, said the false flags have been hoisted once again, and the profiteers of war and bloodshed have taken the microphone.

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf wrote false flags are back in the air, saying that blood-profiteers are on the mic. This is a guilt-and-blackmail campaign to shame Americans for rejecting Iran war and saying NO to Israel-first politics, he added.

Ghalibaf further said thay they’re casting you as the sucker, refuse the role.

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