Ghalibaf: Israel seeks to draw US into an endless war with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the Americans that the Israelis are making every effort to keep the US in an endless war.

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf wrote that Israelis are working around the clock to drag the United States into an endless war with Iran, creating a quagmire that no president, whether Republican or Democrat, would be able to get out of.

He added that unless Washington abandons its “Israel First” mindset, the United States and its allies will rapidly move toward a dark era.

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