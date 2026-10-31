Parliament speaker stresses carrot-and-stick approach will not work against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Islamic Republic’s conditions on possible negotiations with the United States and ending the war have been clearly and repeatedly articulated, stressing that the “carrot-and-stick” approach will not work against Tehran.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Ghalibaf wrote that Iran’s conditions have been repeatedly and clearly stated to the mediators.

The top negotiator stressed that the carrot-and-stick approach has no effect on Iran.

Progress can only be achieved once Iran’s seven conditions have been agreed upon, he added.

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