Ghalibaf: Iran has no new words other than seven conditions for talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Pakistani mediator Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir that Iran has nothing new other than its previous seven conditions for US talks.

Ghalibaf held talks with visiting Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran on Tuesday where he emphasized that Washington’s long history of actions against Iran has pushed mutual distrust to its highest level.

He said the US government’s violation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, along with repeated threats by President Donald Trump, had further deepened Iran’s distrust of Washington.

Ghalibaf said he had clearly conveyed Tehran’s position to the US vice president during the talks in the talks that led to the Islamabad MoU. He stressed that Iran’s seven conditions, presented in New York, were essential for the United States to regain Iran’s trust.

Ghalibaf said Iran was not seeking war but was fully prepared to defend its territory and national dignity. He added that US threats and military movements would not influence Iran’s strategic decisions.

Criticizing Washington’s calculations in going to war with Iran, the parliament speaker said the United States had found itself in a quagmire as a result of its miscalculations and was now responsible for taking the necessary steps to extricate itself from the situation.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf also expressed appreciation for the support of the Pakistani government and people for Iran during the war and diplomatic negotiations, describing relations between the two countries as brotherly.

Munir, for his part, conveyed greetings from Pakistani National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to continued cooperation with Tehran.

Responding to Ghalibaf’s questions about cross-border exchanges between the two countries, Munir said the border issues had been temporary and technical in nature and that the Iran-Pakistan border had reopened on Tuesday.

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