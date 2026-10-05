Ghalibaf: Iran will not reopen Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions fulfilled

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions outlined in the Islamabad memorandum are fulfilled, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said, adding that Tehran does not base its national security policy on statements or tweets by US officials.

Speaking in Parliament in Tehran on Sunday, Ghalibaf said the United States had conveyed proposals through intermediaries. He stressed that Iran’s position was clear: the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until all seven conditions under the Islamabad memorandum were met.

The speaker said Washington is deliberately creating contradictory messages to confuse Iranian public opinion and disrupt decision-making. He said Iran would judge its actions by the enemy’s actual conduct, not media rhetoric.

Ghalibaf said Iran would pursue both military preparedness and diplomacy, stressing that negotiations must be backed by strength.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf said the October 7 events marked a turning point in the region and argued that the Israeli regime’s security doctrine had suffered an irreversible collapse.

He said the Israeli regime, which had portrayed itself for decades as the victim and claimed absolute deterrence, had been exposed before public opinion and was now trapped in an attritional conflict. Ghalibaf said US support had failed to reverse the Israeli regime’s defeat and that its security foundations could not be restored through military action.

He further congratulated Iran’s police forces and called for equipment, technology and improved personnel welfare, which Parliament considers a priority.

Ghalibaf also praised Iran’s Asian Games squad, which won 52 medals in Nagoya, highlighting women’s three gold medals as a historic achievement and a sign of Iran’s progress.

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