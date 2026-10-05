Ghalibaf: International Olympiad title shows Iran’s youth can overcome sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the national Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad team on winning the 19th International Olympiad, saying the victory shows the Iranian youth can confront sanctions and blockade.

In a message published Sunday, Ghalibaf described the team’s championship and five gold medals as a valuable honor for Iran and a sign of the capability of young people who proved their merit in one of the world’s most difficult scientific arenas.

He said the achievement, secured for the third consecutive year, rests on years of effort, practice, study, and perseverance by young people and coaches who raised Iran's flag on the highest scientific peaks.

Ghalibaf wrote that more than ever, Iranians must trust the knowledge and capability of the country’s youth.

A country that gives its young people opportunities, values science, and replaces doubt with self-belief builds its own future and can confront sanctions and blockade, he said.

He added that the five gold medals send a message from a generation capable of solving difficult problems, pushing the boundaries of knowledge, and building a stronger future for Iran.

The parliament speaker expressed sincere congratulations to the team members, their families, coaches, and all those involved in the national achievement, wishing the young champions longer paths and greater successes.

The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 25 to October 5, 2026, with Iran’s team securing five gold medals and the top spot among more than 66 countries and 320 students.

......................

End/ 257