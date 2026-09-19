Ghalibaf: Era of US F-35, F-15 jets being hunted down has begun

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the era in which US F-35 and F-15 fighter jets are being “hunted down” has already begun as reports point to mounting pressure and damage to the US military, some seven months into Washington's war on Iran.

“The era when your F-35s and F-15s get hunted down and you have to report them damaged has already begun,” Qalibaf said in a post on X on Thursday.

“What was once pure nightmare fuel is now the daily reality. Live with it,” he added.

Qalibaf’s remarks came after General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that American military formations face a new battlefield environment.

“We have to assume from now on that our formations will be hunted by autonomous systems, jammed across the spectrum and tracked in real time,” Caine said on Wednesday.

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