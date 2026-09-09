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Ghalibaf's reacts to IRGC's achievement against the US: A knockout!

9 September 2026 - 07:21
News ID: 1863300
Source: IRNA
Ghalibaf's reacts to IRGC's achievement against the US: A knockout!

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted an image on his X account, sarcastically noting that the United States' most advanced smart Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) had been caught off guard and captured by the IRGC Navy.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted an image on his X account, sarcastically noting that the United States' most advanced smart Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) had been caught off guard and captured by the IRGC Navy.

In a post on his X account, Ghalibaf sarcastically wrote—accompanied by an image—that the United States' most advanced smart Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) had been caught off guard and captured by the IRGC Navy.

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