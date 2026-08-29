Ghalibaf warns no one will sell oil in region if Iran doesn't

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s parliament speaker has firmly responded to recent remarks by US CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper, reiterating Tehran’s earlier stance that no one would sell oil in the region if Iran doesn’t.

Reposting his July 22 Persian language post on his X account on Friday, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf warned that in a region where Iran doesn’t sell oil, no one else will.

The equation of this war is quite clear: either everyone is secure, or no one is, he stated.

He asserted that if Iran’s national security is compromised, no regional infrastructure will remain safe, emphasizing that stability in the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon the absence of US forces from the region.

He concluded by reiterating a point made on several previous occasions: the Strait will not return to its pre-war status.

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