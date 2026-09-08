Strike our assets and you get struck, Ghalibaf tells Pentagon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reacted to the US war secretary’s threats against Iran and said any attack on Iran’s assets will be met with strikes on US energy companies in the region.

“It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure,” Ghalibaf wrote on his X account on Monday.

“Strike our assets and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable,” he added.

Earlier, Pete Hegseth had claimed: “Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force.” He said if Iran shoots at US ships, they will destroy Iranian oil tankers.

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