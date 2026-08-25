Ghalibaf Mocks Trump’s Sanctions Push, Says New Policy Will ‘Make America Hungry Again’

ABNA24 - Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has ridiculed the newly announced US policy to escalate its capamaign of sanctions against Iran, saying that US President Donald Trump really seeks to make America hungry again.

In a post on X on Monday, Ghalibaf mocked the US president's election campaign rhetoric "Make America Great again."

Ghalibaf was responding to Trump’s reposting of an edited excerpt from his remarks about Iran’s economic situation, telling the US president: “Make America hungry again.”

The Iranian speaker of the Parliament also shared an image citing figures on poverty and food insecurity in the United States, writing that “47 million Americans are hungry, and these figures are not fake like your statements.”

The image also read that around 47 million people in the United States face hunger and food insecurity, meaning that one in every eight Americans struggles with food insecurity. It also said that 16 million American children are among those affected by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.