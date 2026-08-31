Ghalibaf: Prophet came to call people from division to unity, enmity to brotherhood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came to call people from division to unity, from enmity to brotherhood, and from ignorance and dispersion to awareness and solidarity.

Ghalibaf made the remark in a message issued on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birth anniversary and the Islamic Unity Week.

The message is as follows:

Unity Week is a reminder of a great and strategic truth in the Islamic world; a truth that originates from the birth of the complete light and mercy of the last and final Prophet, Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him and his family); a prophet who came to call people from division to unity, from enmity to brotherhood, and from ignorance and dispersion to awareness and solidarity.

Before being different in religion, Shias and Sunnis in Iran share two truths in common: first, that all hearts are tied to the love of the Messenger of God (PBUH) and his precious Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), and second, that all consider themselves Iranians.

Islamic Iran is a land of brotherly coexistence of ethnic groups and religions. Today, Shia and Sunni unity in Iran is not a slogan for a special occasion, but rather one of the foundations of national authority and one of the great assets of the country's security and progress, a clear example of its realization in the first, second, and third imposed wars and the resistance of all religions and faiths within the framework of dear Iran against a foreign and bloodthirsty enemy.

The Islamic world is also faced with a historic choice today. The developments of recent years in the region have shown that Muslim nations and governments have realized, more than ever before, that foreign powers and enemies of Islam are neither capable of providing lasting security for the nations of the region, nor do they have the will to achieve such security. Security that is based on the presence and intervention of extra-regional powers is fragile and dependent, but security that is based on the will of Muslim nations and the brotherly cooperation of the countries of the region can be stable, dignified, and lasting.

Today, signs of this awakening can be seen in the formation of new regional agreements, cooperation, and arrangements. New regional agreements and arrangements could herald the beginning of a new phase in which Muslim neighbors rely on their own capacities instead of those of foreigners and choose the path of cooperation and brotherhood instead of exhausting competition. The fruit of unity among Muslims, especially in recent developments, was to make the enemy taste defeat and successive victories by pushing arrogance back from its positions and dreams.

In honor of the auspicious birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (peace be upon him), I extend my congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Unity Week to the entire great nation of Iran, to our Sunni and Shia brothers and sisters, and to all Muslims around the world.

Hopefully, with the blessing of the birth of the Prophet of Mercy (peace be upon him and his family), the Islamic world will return to its common truth more than before, the hands of brotherhood among Muslim nations will become tighter, and our region will witness the dawn of a new era of unity, independence, security, and Islamic dignity; an era in which the fate of Muslims will be determined by their own hands and no foreign power will be able to build a wall of separation between Muslim brothers.

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