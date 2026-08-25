Ghalibaf dismisses US threats against Iran's trade partners as mere big talk

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has dismissed as mere "big talk" Washington’s threats of punishing countries that engage in any form of trade with the Islamic Republic, saying Iran’s trade partners will not comply with US sanctions.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Ghalibaf said trade partners have conveyed to Iran that they will completely disregard the US threats.

“Iran's trade partners have also announced to us, both through the media and by sending messages, that they regard these statements as utterly meaningless,” he said in the Farsi-language post.

The Iranian Parliament speaker also said the United States economy has already suffered because of the impacts of its war of aggression on Iran and that it would not tolerate any disputes with other countries over Iran.

“The Americans know that no one believes their big talk; the United States is not in a position economically to further restrict its relations with other countries,” said Ghalibaf.

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