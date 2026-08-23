Regional states looking for new security, economic arrangements amid US threats: Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has praised regional states for ignoring US President Donald Trump's hostile rhetoric and threats, and said the Islamic Republic has received numerous messages from its neighbors about establishing new regional security and economic arrangements.

In a post on his X network in English on Saturday, Ghalibaf, responding to Trump’s latest threat, wrote that Iran had received “numerous messages from neighboring countries about shaping new security arrangements and economic cooperation in the region.”

He said the United States had put the security of every single one of its allies at such risk through “bullying and pure disregard for their interests for the sake of Israel that they briefly saw their entire existence on the line.”

Referring to a different approach to security for Iran’s neighbors, the top parliamentarian emphasized the need for “a homegrown and independent order” that, he said, could help deliver genuine peace and security in the region.

Ghalibaf’s post was in response to Trump’s threats of targeting countries that continue maintaining economic and commercial relations with Iran—underscoring the Islamic Republic’s determination for stronger cooperation with its neighbors in different fields and arrangements independent of the United States.

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