Qalibaf congratulates senior commanders on appointments in Iran’s Armed Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has congratulated several senior commanders and officials of the country’s Armed Forces on their appointments to key military positions.

In a message congratulating Major General Ali Abdollahi on his appointment as Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Qalibaf highlighted his role in the recent US-Israeli aggression, saying his performance demonstrated the strength of the Armed Forces.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment by the Commander-in-Chief to head the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Qalibaf said.

He described the position as a “grave and strategic responsibility,” noting that General Abdollahi would follow in the footsteps of commanders including the late Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the late Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who sacrificed their lives defending Iran’s independence and national interests.

Qalibaf separately congratulated Major General Ahmad Vahidi on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“The IRGC has proven to be a secure and steadfast support for the honorable people of Iran,” Qalibaf said, adding that under General Vahidi’s command during the recent war, it had served as “a reliable support for Iran’s territorial integrity and national strength.”

He said Vahidi’s experience, including his former positions as commander of the IRGC Quds Force and interior minister, would help ensure the continuation of the IRGC’s “strength and readiness.”

Qalibaf also congratulated Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari on his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

He said the Iranian Army had sacrificed “brave martyrs” during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war and the recent aggression, adding that their sacrifice would serve as a source of strength for Heydari in his new position.

In another message, Qalibaf congratulated Rear Admiral Amir Ali Ozamaei on his appointment as Commander of the IRGC Navy.

He said the IRGC Navy has established a strong record in defending Iran’s rights and interests through the “initiative, courage and capabilities” of its personnel.

Qalibaf described Ozamaei’s years of experience in maritime defense, particularly during the recent war, as “a valuable foundation” for commanding a force responsible for protecting Iran’s maritime borders, national interests in the Strait of Hormuz and security in the Persian Gulf.

He also paid tribute to the late IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri and wished Ozamaei and the IRGC Navy personnel success in their new responsibilities.

The parliament speaker also congratulated cleric Hossein Taeb on his appointment as head of the Basij Organization.

He expressed hope that Taeb’s experience would help activate the Basij’s “extensive and, in some cases, overlooked capacities” through effective organization and greater public participation.

Qalibaf separately congratulated Major General Mostafa Izadi on his appointment as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

“Your experience today can serve as a valuable foundation for directing the IRGC’s extensive capabilities and responding to the country’s emerging security and defense needs,” he said.

In six separate decrees issued on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei made new appointments to the six top military posts.

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