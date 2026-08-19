Dearborn Expects Anti-Muslim Gathering, Crusaders' March; Christian Leaders, City Officials Emphasized Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dearborn, Michigan, recognized as one of the main centers of Muslim residence in the United States, is currently witnessing preparations for a new political controversy by far-right extremist currents. On Tuesday evening local time, a group calling themselves "Christian Crusaders," led by Jake Lang—a provocative figure and one of the participants in the attack on the U.S. Congress who was pardoned by Donald Trump—plans to hold a provocative march against Muslims, coinciding with the City Council meeting.

This extremist current, organized with the accompaniment of a Detroit pastor named Lorenzo Sewell, is part of a 20-year history of systematic attacks against Muslims in this city. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, while confirming the increased presence of security forces, has announced that despite the insults and hateful messages of these groups, the police, according to U.S. constitutional laws, will only focus on their "behavior" and not the "content of speech"; however, they will deal decisively with any assault or disruption of public order.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, himself a Muslim, said at a press conference with Christian and Muslim leaders that these movements are not a spontaneous phenomenon but a pre-designed project to create division on the eve of the November elections. He emphasized that these provocateurs are "foreign agents" coming from outside the city to strike at this successful model of peaceful coexistence among different religions and ethnicities in Dearborn.

In this regard, Pastor Rick Neveu of St. Catherine's Church stood firmly against these divisive forces, saying, "These people are coming from outside to separate us, but they will not succeed. We all love each other, live together, and solve our problems together. All this rhetoric is from outside to destroy our reputation; they cannot do it." He considered these efforts doomed to failure.

The Mayor of Dearborn also pointed to the toxic political atmosphere in the United States, saying, "Provocations in this election have increased due to the presence of a Muslim candidate in the U.S. Senate race. Members of Congress across the country are trying to downplay the influence of Muslims in this country, and Trump, by repeating this hate-mongering, is escalating tensions until November." He emphasized that Dearborn, due to its "proudly American" and multicultural character, is a thorn in the side of these racist currents.

In response, extremist currents continue to beat the drum of division. Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, a supporter of the march, said in insulting language against Muslims and immigrants, "We do not hate Islam and Muslims; we just love America, and this country is a Christian nation under the God of the Gospel. The greatness of our country is owed to Jesus Christ, not Allah and Muhammad. If you want to live that way, go back to the Middle East!"

These statements have sparked anger in Dearborn's civil society, but city officials have stated that they will not allow these seditious currents to disrupt the peace of this city.

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