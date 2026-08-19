Iran Rejected UAE's Accusation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Foreign Ministry spokesperson completely dismissed the UAE's claim that Iran had launched a missile toward the country.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, early Wednesday, rejecting this claim and expressing regret over the accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran, described this behavior as contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and detrimental to ongoing efforts to strengthen trust among regional countries and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on all regional parties, considering the existing complexities due to the continued hostilities of the United States and the Zionist regime against peace and security in the region, especially the history of numerous false flag operations, to refrain from baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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