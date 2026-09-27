Democratic Representative Introduces 26 New Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee and a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, introduced these articles on September 24, only 9 days after a separate impeachment attempt was rejected by Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas.

According to Newsweek, this latest effort comes as Democrats remain divided over pursuing impeachment against Trump.

The House of Representatives set aside Al Green's resolution by a vote of 232 to 147. Eighteen Democrats joined Republicans, and 47 representatives, including Democratic House leaders, abstained.

Cohen's resolution is significantly broader than Al Green's resolution. Its 26 articles include issues related to Donald Trump's immigration policies, use of military authority, federal spending, tariffs, presidential pardons, the federal workforce, universities, law firms, the media, and the claim of personal financial benefit from the presidency.

The first article accuses Trump of "undermining democracy" by casting doubt on elections, while the second raises abuse of power through the war against Iran without congressional approval. Another article concerns extrajudicial killings in international waters near Venezuela, while the fourth article targets the deployment of military forces against US cities.

Immigration is prominently raised in this resolution. These provisions target Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship and the administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport "Kilmar Abrego Garcia" to El Salvador.

They also raise issues about prison conditions in El Salvador and say Washington is disobeying court orders in immigration enforcement.

Trump is also responsible for the illegal impoundment of funds appropriated by Congress, imposing loyalty tests on the federal workforce, improperly firing inspectors general, and abusing presidential pardon authority.

Cohen also attacks Trump's interactions with the press, law firms, and universities. Two articles also hold the US President responsible for attacking press freedom, including by removing journalists from the White House due to news coverage and apparently forcing CBS and ABC to change the content of their editorials.

Trump's violation of press freedom is raised amid the ongoing legal battle over the removal of CNN, MSNBC, and Politico journalists from the White House, and these three media outlets have sued to restore their access.

Other articles of this impeachment concern executive actions against law firms and the impoundment of federal funding from universities. The last article says Trump, with "personal and direct profit during the presidency," has violated the constitutional provision on emoluments. The issues contained in this resolution introduced by Cohen do not by themselves prove that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

Cohen said in a press statement, "Trump deserves impeachment more than any other president in our country. The continuation of his presidency endangers our democracy. The fact that the flattering Republican majority in Congress shirks its duties does not mean I should abandon my responsibilities. I took an independent oath to support and defend the Constitution. This commitment compels me to introduce this resolution today. When historians write about this period and voters ask who stood against President Trump's lawlessness, this resolution is the answer."

Cohen, acknowledging that this action is unlikely to make progress, said, "I know they will not get anywhere, but I will not give up standing for my voters and for democracy."

This resolution comes as Democrats are divided over impeachment. The new resolution is introduced amid evident disagreements among House Democrats over how and when to pursue impeachment.

Green's attempt in September was much more limited and focused on the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. His resolution held Trump responsible for abuse of presidential authority in connection with immigration operations in which federal officers killed several civilians. The administration defended the officers' actions, saying they feared for their lives and acted in self-defense.

Democratic leaders did not support Green's effort and said impeachment should take place after formal investigations and hearings that have not yet been held.

The leader of the House Democratic caucus also stated shortly before the vote on Green's plan that impeachment is not at the top of House Democrats' agenda.

Both Cohen and Green have a history of calling for Trump's impeachment dating back to his first presidential term. Cohen, in November 2017, while serving as a senior member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, introduced five articles against Trump.

Green also pursued impeachment during the first year of Trump's presidency. He introduced an impeachment resolution in 2017 and accused Trump of conduct that, according to Green, fueled bigotry and hatred and discredited the presidency.

Trump was impeached twice by the House during his first presidential term.

The latest 26-article resolution does not mean Trump has been impeached again. A member of the House of Representatives can introduce articles of impeachment, but impeachment only occurs if the House votes to approve at least one article.

Cohen's effort also enters a House of Representatives controlled by Republicans, and Al Green's recent vote showed that even Democrats are not united behind another impeachment push.

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