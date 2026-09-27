Arrest of Two Prominent Hollywood Actors at Pro-Palestine Gathering in Front of the UN

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Susan Sarandon, an Oscar-winning actress, and Hannah Einbinder, a prominent actress from the series "Hacks," were arrested by police during a protest gathering in New York in support of Palestine and simultaneously with Benjamin Netanyahu's presence at the United Nations General Assembly. This gathering was organized by the group "Jewish Voice for Peace," and protesters, holding placards, called for a halt to US weapons shipments to Israel and an end to the war in Gaza.

According to a report by The Independent, the New York Police announced that protesters, despite warnings to leave the location, continued to gather in the street, and a number of them were transferred to a detention center. The exact number of detainees was not announced in the police's initial report, although subsequent reports indicate the arrest of more than 100 people at this gathering. Sarandon was arrested by police while wearing a garment with the words "Fund the people, not the bombs" on it, and Einbinder was also among the detainees.

Sarandon and Einbinder had previously also spoken of potential pressures in the film industry due to their public positions on Palestine. Sarandon said in September that her public support for Palestine had affected her receiving some film roles. Einbinder also said at this year's Cannes Festival that she considers the cost of silence about Palestine to be greater than the cost of damaging her career.

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