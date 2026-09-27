Saudi Fighter Jets Attack Taiz Market; 50 Yemenis Martyred and Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Major General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, today, Sunday, reported a new crime by Saudi fighter jets against Yemeni civilians. Saree said that at 11 AM, Saudi "F-15" fighter jets took off from "Khamis Mushait" base toward "Taiz" province, and at 11:29 AM, they carried out two airstrikes on the Taiz market. Referring to the fact that this attack was a horrific crime against civilians, he reported that according to initial statistics, the mentioned attack left about 50 martyred and wounded.

The spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces emphasized that these fighter jets at 11:37 AM moved from Taiz toward "Al-Jawf" province and carried out four airstrikes on the city of "Khabb wa ash Sha'af." Saree, stating that the Saudi fighter jets returned to Khamis Mushait base at 2 PM after leaving Al-Jawf province, warned that the consequences of this blood that was spilled with oppression in this market will be severe for the Saudi criminals.

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