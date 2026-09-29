Algeria Called for Deep Reform of the Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his speech at the eighty-first United Nations General Assembly, addressed various issues including the Security Council, restoring trust between countries, and the regional situation.

Attaf, referring to the official slogan of the eighty-first General Assembly meeting, "Rebuilding Trust, Managing Transformation," said, "The fundamental question is how can we rebuild trust? With the escalation of crises in the world, trust between countries decreases, the logic of force is raised again, and agreement and consensus are ignored."

He stated, "Which trust in international law can remain, when the aggressor is given the right to self-defense? Given the current developments, reform of the United Nations system is essential. It is necessary that the system be more just and fair. It is not possible to speak of international peace and security as long as the system of international relations prefers wars. Therefore, Algeria calls for strengthening the role of the General Assembly and its supremacy and deep reform of the Security Council, in such a way that it becomes an institution with more justice and efficiency."

Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs added, "The Persian Gulf and Middle East region is in one of the most dangerous historical stages; not because of the volume of destruction left by successive wars, but because of the erosion of separating borders, which is a rejected matter in relations between countries."

He stated, "Algeria follows with concern the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf. Wars weigh heavily on the countries of the region and their nations and threaten the stability, security, and welfare of their nations; nations that have become hostages to settlements that do not belong to them. Algeria condemns the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region and emphasizes the necessity of de-escalation and respect for international law in dealing with the region's developments, differences, and disputes."

Attaf stated, "Algeria also condemns the continuation of Israel's aggressions against the countries of the region, especially Syria and Lebanon, and its attempt to partition the brotherly country of Somalia."

He added, "In Palestine as well, humanitarian catastrophes continue, and occupying Israel continues its aggressions and massacres of civilians, including children and women; a scene that should not become a normal scene for the world. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza entered the implementation phase in the hope of ending the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people, but this hope was lost in the shadow of the continuation of Israel's policies and the ignoring of signed agreements."

Attaf emphasized, "Algeria emphasizes its full support for the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to form an independent country with full sovereignty with Holy Jerusalem as its capital."

He also emphasized Algeria's support for the people of Western Sahara to determine their own destiny and regarding Libya said, "The Libyan people themselves are capable of reaching an agreement, and Algeria believes that foreign interventions, whether political, military, or security, are the main cause of division in Libya, and the Libyan nation, with its own will, can determine its own destiny."

**************

End/ 345E