Pakistani Cleric: War Turned Iran into Most Powerful Country in Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, a member of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, said, "America and Israel today are trying to place Muslim countries against one another, while the Holy Mecca and Medina are the common sacred sites of all Muslims, and to protect these sites, wherever the blood of our Sunni brothers is spilled, our blood will also be spilled alongside them."

In his speech at a conference titled "Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and the Unity of the Ummah," he stated, "To protect the first qibla of Muslims, Jerusalem, we have already offered Martyr Hassan Nasrallah and then Martyr Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei and his companions; therefore, the House of the Kaaba is our red line."

Taqvi added, "We should not fall prey to any kind of propaganda, because this is exactly what the enemy wants. Some takfiri currents in Pakistan are also trying to create discord and chaos in the country by raising this issue."

Emphasizing that Pakistan in the current circumstances cannot tolerate any sedition, he said, "In such circumstances, the responsibility of religious scholars is greater than before, and they must guide and direct the people on the correct and positive path."

This Pakistani Shia scholar also, regarding the situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated, "If anyone imagines that the Islamic Revolution of Iran has been weakened, they must correct this mistaken perception. This war has turned Iran into the most powerful country in the region and has highlighted its position in the region more than before."

**************

End/ 345E