Iran's Cultural Week Began with Putin's Message

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The bell of Iran's Cultural Week in Russia officially rang, and our country's Cultural Week opened with a combination of 168 artists from thirty different disciplines in four Russian cities.

Olga Borisovna Lyubimova, the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, after the performance of the Iranian National Orchestra conducted by Homayoun Rahimian at the most important art center of Moscow, said in her remarks, "The common duty of Iranian and Russian artists is to use the fertile ground of joint cultural cooperation for the stability of relations between the two nations and to be a source of pride for their nations."

Lyubimova, reading the message of the President of Russia on the occasion of the beginning of Iran's Cultural Week event in Russia, said, "This blessed event and this artistic arena will be influential in the relations between the two historical nations of Iran and Russia and their future."

Culture Is the Enduring Language of the Iran-Russia Bond

In continuation, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, in his remarks referring to the holding of Iran's Cultural Week in Russia, considered this event an honor for Iranian culture and said, "Holding such gatherings and festivals is a solution for keeping the name and culture of Iran alive, expressive, and magnificent."

He added, "In line with this goal, holding cultural events and international festivals has provided valuable opportunities for confronting challenges and sanctions. Festivals with new approaches can help consolidate the position of art and culture and introduce the country's cultural capacities."

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, referring to the cultural cooperation between Iran and Russia in the past year, stated, "The language of Iran's art and culture, with the presence of Russian artists and utilizing common capacities, was able to create a deeper bond between the two nations."

Salehi continued, "These cooperations were held in the form of training workshops and cultural events in various cities and provided mutual opportunities for exchanging experience and developing traditional and modern arts."

He also, referring to the holding of musical events in grand halls, said, "The performance of authentic music and the presentation of artistic works was a pleasant and lasting experience for the audience. The performance of these works with the aim of linking soul and art, last year in various halls, was accompanied by positive feedback from the audience."

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance concluded by emphasizing the continuation of cultural activities and the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Russia and said, "The fundamental principle in this path is the continuity of activities and the expansion of the scope of cultural cooperation so that Iranian culture is always recognized as an influential power in the international arena."

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