Efforts of Iran's Martyred Leader for Islamic Unity Will Not Be Forgotten: Russian Mufti

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In order to develop religious interactions with the Muslims of Iran's northern neighbor, Seyed Abbas Salehi, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Hossein Divsalar, the Deputy for the Development of Scientific and Cultural Cooperation of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Abdolreza Rashed, Iran's Cultural Attaché in Moscow, and a group of the country's cultural and artistic officials met and held discussions with Sheikh Rawil Gaynetdin, the Grand Mufti of Russian Muslims, at the Moscow Grand Mosque.

Gaynetdin, in this meeting, emphasizing the deep bonds between the Muslims of Iran and Russia, stated, "Given Iran's lofty position in the Islamic world, the good relations between the religious communities of the two countries have always been desirable and are a source of abundant blessings."

He added, "Iran and its martyred leader are a renowned personality and a spiritual leader who is respected, and their lasting efforts in the unity of the Islamic nation, justice, and the expansion of peace will not be erased from the minds of any audience, regardless of nationality and religion."

The Iranian Cultural Week event in Russia, with the efforts of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, will officially open today, Monday (September 28), in a special ceremony with the presence of the culture ministers of the two countries in Moscow, and after Moscow, the cities of Kazan and Astrakhan will host ceremonies related to the Iranian cultural days.

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