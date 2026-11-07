Iran Culture Minister: US midterm results reflect growing opposition among young voters to Trump's warmongering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi says the results of the US midterm elections reflected growing opposition among young American voters to the warmongering policies of President Donald Trump and Israeli crimes in the region.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Salehi said the election results were significant not because of hopes placed in American politicians or political parties, but because they offered grounds for optimism about the awakening of human conscience, particularly among younger generations in the West.

He said young people had largely voted against Trump's “war policies” and the “child-killing actions” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This makes it possible to be more hopeful about the future of the world,” Salehi added.

His comment came after US midterm elections on Tuesday dealt a major setback to Trump's Republican Party, with Democrats regaining control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Dissatisfaction over the rising cost of living, the Trump administration's economic policies, and the war of aggression against Iran were among the factors influencing voter behavior in the elections.

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