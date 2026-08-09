Exhibition on Muharram, Ashura documents opens at Foreign Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: An exhibition showcasing documents and research on Muharram and the Ashura uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) has opened at the Foreign Ministry in the presence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The event, titled “Muharram and Ashura in Reflection of Foreign Ministry Documents,” was inaugurated Sunday by the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), with the participation of Araghchi, Iranology Foundation President Ali Akbar Salehi, National Library and Archives of Iran Director Gholamreza Amirkhani, diplomats, ambassadors and Iranian and foreign researchers.

The exhibition features historical documents, works and research related to Muharram and the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS).

Saeed Khatibzadeh, deputy foreign minister and head of IPIS, said the event provided an opportunity to connect Iran’s past and present through Muharram and Ashura, which he described as important components of Iranian identity.

“Today is a special day for the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, because in this event, we link the past and present from the perspective of one of the most important components of Iranian identity, namely Muharram and Ashura,” he said.

Khatibzadeh said more than 50 million documents on foreign relations are preserved in the Foreign Ministry’s specialized archives, including valuable materials concerning Muharram and Ashura.

He added that the exhibition seeks to make part of this historical heritage accessible to the public for the first time since the Islamic Revolution.

“Muharram and Ashura are not merely a religious occasion; rather, they are an important part of the historical, cultural and civilizational identity of Iranians and a symbol of resistance, dignity and steadfastness,” he added.

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