CNN: War with Iran Significantly Depleted U.S. Missile Stockpiles

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to this report, the U.S. military has used approximately 80 percent of its THAAD interceptor missile inventory and nearly half of its Patriot interceptor missiles. CNN wrote that senior U.S. military commanders have warned about the concerning depletion of Pentagon munitions stockpiles.

The network also reported, citing informed sources, that before the start of the war, the United States had approximately 452 THAAD missiles and nearly 2,200 Patriot interceptor missiles.

The report further states that the depletion of air defense system inventories has also raised concerns among Persian Gulf countries. According to CNN's claim, these countries are concerned that in the event of escalating tensions, the depletion of American systems inventories could limit their ability to counter potential missile and drone attacks.

The report also, citing data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), claimed that the United States has fired between 1,500 and 1,600 Patriot missiles and about 200 THAAD missiles over the past few months.

Simultaneously, CBS News also reported, citing informed sources, that the United States has used nearly all of its global inventory of long-range guided missiles, including Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and Precision Strike Missiles, during the war with Iran.

Previously, Reuters news agency had also reported in a similar report that the majority of U.S. long-range guided missiles had been consumed in this conflict.

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