Egyptian Scholar: I Came Under Security Pressure Due to My Shiite Activities

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Ahmed Rasm al-Nafis, a renowned Egyptian scholar and writer, in a meeting with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, recounted some of his activities in defense of the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the problems he has faced in recent years.

Referring to the founding of the "Liberal Party" in Egypt, he stated that since 2012, he has repeatedly come under pressure and his activities have faced restrictions, but despite numerous limitations and obstacles, his efforts to support the followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) have always been at the forefront of his activities.

Stating that his goal has been to serve the Shiites of the world, especially the Shiites of Egypt, he said, "Our hope on this path is to be able to benefit from the capacity of cooperation with various religious institutions and organizations in defending the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

In this meeting, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, appreciating the efforts of Dr. Ahmed Rasm al-Nafis in defending the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), stated, "Your services and struggles are preserved in the sight of God, and these efforts will never be forgotten." He added that there is a positive view of his services at various junctures.

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Egypt, stated that strategic issues between the two countries have their own particular complexities.

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