Int’l Women's Conference in Karbala; Zaynabi Narration, Model for Jihad of Explanation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrently with the Arbaeen days and as part of the series of cultural and explanatory elite conferences organized by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Karbala, an international women's conference titled "Zaynabi Narration and Honoring the Martyred Imam" was held on Monday, August 2, with the participation of 60 women cultural, missionary, and social activists from 14 countries.

This conference was conducted under the guidance of the General Directorate for Women and Family of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and managed by Dr. Roknabadi.

At the beginning of this conference, Dr. Molasoltani, the President of Al-Zahra University for Women in Karbala, explained the "third model of women" in the thought of the Supreme Leader and its position based on Islamic principles, and described the AhlulBayt family model.

Then, women activists from Lebanon, Iraq, the United States, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and England presented their views on the topic of the conference.

Subsequently, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, Ayatollah Ramazani, he referred to the role of Lady Zainab (a.s.) as the standard-bearer of the jihad of explanation and the breaking of the media siege, and stated, "Whenever I have a meeting with honorable women, I am proud that they have a profound, revolutionary, and epic perspective."

Then, Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to Lady Zainab (a.s.) as the standard-bearer of the jihad of explanation and the breaking of the media siege, stated, "Lady Zainab (a.s.), after the event of Karbala, by entering the arena of narration, shattered the media monopoly of the Yazidis. Zainab (a.s.) showed that military victory without the jihad of explanation would be lost in the dust of distortions. Her epic and revealing sermons in Kufa and Damascus uncovered the truth hidden behind Umayyad propaganda and established the victory of blood over the sword."

The Model of Zainab (a.s.) for Today's Women

Then, regarding the importance of following her example, he continued, "This model shows the elite community how a woman, with the weapon of words and logic, can shake the structure of tyrannical powers and achieve victory through a divine and spiritual vision. In fact, the unique characteristic of Lady Zainab's (a.s.) narration was the deep connection between monotheistic rationality and human emotion."

He added, "At the peak of tragedy, Zainab (a.s.) said with intellectual firmness, 'I saw nothing but beauty,' while at the same time, through her heartrending description of the Karbala event, she stirred emotions and awakened consciences. This unique combination carried the message of Ashura beyond the boundaries of history. Today's women, by following this method, can present reasoned, emotional, and effective expressions in defense of values, which are in harmony with human nature."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the danger of historical distortion after every epic, stated, "The greatest danger after every epic is its inversion by enemies. The Yazidis tried to distort the uprising historically and portray it as a civil rebellion, but the revealing presence of the women of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) prevented historical distortion. Women, due to their detailed perspective and connection with the family center, have an irreplaceable role in safeguarding the historical memory of society."

In conclusion, he pointed to the importance of today's women's duty and stated, "Today, elite women must also engage in precise activism in the face of the enemy's cognitive warfare and counter the distortion of the achievements of the Revolution and the strategies of the leadership."

In the intellectual discourse of the martyred leader, the Islamic model of woman presents a third model, neither traditional seclusion nor modern Western instrumentalization. Rather, she is a woman who plays a central role in nurturing the family and simultaneously demonstrates effectiveness in scientific, social, and political arenas while maintaining modesty.

Presentation of Women's Proposals and Issuance of the Final Statement

At the end of the conference, the sisters' proposals regarding issues, needs, and the improvement of women's status in their respective countries were presented to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

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