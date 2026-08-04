“Hussain, (a.s.) Struggle for Justice”: A Christian Thinker's Book Unveiled in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the sidelines of the great Arbaeen ceremony in Karbala, the unveiling ceremony of the new work of Professor Chris Hewer (Hussain and The Struggle for Justice), a renowned British Islamologist and Ashura researcher, was held with the presence of the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the head of the Arbaeen Cultural and Educational Committee, and a number of officials from the Ashura International Foundation. This scholarly meeting, attended by a group of prominent thinkers and professors from Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran, emphasized the importance of linking international academic research with the civilizational discourse of Arbaeen.

Professor Hewer, a renowned researcher in the field of Islamic studies and Ashura research, visited Karbala this year at the official invitation of the Ashura International Foundation and the Arbaeen Cultural and Educational Committee to witness firsthand the civilizational manifestations of this pilgrimage. The unveiling of this scientific work in the spiritual atmosphere of Karbala represents a symbolic step in the globalization of the message of the Hussaini epic and the explanation of the justice-seeking dimensions of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) movement for academic audiences worldwide.

At the beginning of the conference "Imam Hussain from the Perspective of Religions and Denominations," Chris Hewer spoke about his research methodology. He first raised the question of how we can share the wisdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) with a world that does not even know that Hussain existed.

Chris Hewer said, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) is not only for Shiites, not only for Muslims, but for all of humanity. And if Imam Hussain belongs to God, and since God belongs to all of humanity, Imam Hussain (a.s.) also belongs to all of humanity. I refer to Imam Hussain (a.s.) as someone with whom we can engage in dialogue with all people, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, religious or non-religious."

What Does Imam Hussain (a.s.) Offer to the Western World?

This Christian figure further added, "The book you see consists of 18 sections, and in each section, an experience of life and lessons we learn from Imam Hussain (a.s.) is narrated. I invite everyone to study the life of Imam Hussain, while also reflecting on themselves and their own personal lives."

This Irish Christian thinker emphasized, "We live in a century where people do not easily want to connect with anyone. Many people in the West are no longer interested in marriage or having children. And with this assumption, we look at the life of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Medina. The first lesson is that they need a leader, and a leader like Imam Hussain (a.s.) says that if I do not stand and confront, people will not learn how to confront and stand. This is the first lesson Imam Hussain (a.s.) teaches us, how we can have commitment, a complete commitment that Hussain (a.s.) fulfilled and taught us the lesson of commitment."

Chris Hewer said, "One of the negative things said about Islam these days is that Islam is a religion of violence and bloodshed, and in this very era, we see governments killing people without any reason or excuse. In the event of Karbala, we repeatedly saw that Imam Hussain (a.s.) rejected any initial attack on the enemy and the shedding of blood. Even on the day of Ashura, he did not want to be the one to start the war."

With the lessons we learn from Imam Hussain (a.s.), we must first speak to humanity about these moral lessons of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and second, make them understand that the truth of Islam is about respect for human existence and life, and that no blood should be shed, and this was always prevalent during the time of the Prophet and even after the Prophet during the time of the Imams.

A Major Challenge to the Western Capitalist System

Chris Hewer considered conveying the message of Arbaeen to be important and said, "Arbaeen is a major challenge to the Western capitalist system, which sees everything in terms of personal profit. In the West, water is a very vital and expensive commodity that must be sold, and personal profit is heavily considered. But here in Arbaeen, we see that water is free and given to everyone, and people prepare it for everyone, and they give their food and all their facilities without thinking about any income from this feeding, and this is a challenge to Western thinking. Also, in all the processions, we see that from food to medical, technical, and other services, there is no prejudice about the person they are serving."

Muslims, Christians, and Jews in Arbaeen

Regarding the diversity of the presence of all religions and ethnicities in Arbaeen, he said, "In Arbaeen, we see that people from all religions, from Islam to Christianity, Judaism, and even those who have no religion, walk together and participate in this Arbaeen pilgrimage, but in the West, this is not the case, and each group only associates with its own group. I would say that the criteria that will be in place during the time of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) exist in this Arbaeen event, some of which I have mentioned."

Al-Azhar Committee Opened the Shrine of Ra's al-Hussein (a.s.) in Egypt

Continuing the ceremony, Ahmed Rasm al-Nafis, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Mansoura University in Egypt and a Shiite activist in that country, provided an explanation of the history of Shiism in Egypt and emphasized the necessity of new research in this regard.

Ahmed Rasm al-Nafis described the interfaith activities of thinkers as a progressive action for Islamic goals in the contemporary world and said, "Convergent efforts to identify unknown or questionable points must be strengthened to achieve new research findings."

Ahmed Rasm al-Nafis, referring to an important action in Egypt, said, "Much research has been conducted about the shrine of Ra's al-Hussein (a.s.). One of the most significant findings is that it has been proven that the purified head of the Imam is located in this famous place in Egypt. There has been historical disagreement about whether the head of Imam Hussain was joined with his body in Karbala after Damascus, or whether it was buried in Damascus or Egypt."

This Egyptian Shiite activist stated, "During the time of King Farouk I, a committee was appointed by Al-Azhar, and they opened the shrine of Ra's al-Hussein in Egypt and saw the noble head in this place."

Why Should We Study Ghadir Khum for Ashura?

Sheikh Ali Nazir, the head of the Council of Scholars of the Haidarbash (Alawi) movement, also at this meeting, referring to the importance of studying the event of Ghadir Khum, said, "By understanding Ghadir Khum, we understood and analyzed the issue of culture. Even the martyrdom of our master Imam Hussain (a.s.) must be understood with Ghadir Khum as the axis. Why many seditions occurred among Muslims, and why problems and seditions arose due to the caliphate and leadership, and why Imam Hussain (a.s.) rose against Yazid for the truth, all have their roots in Ghadir Khum and then the selection of the caliph after the Prophet (p.b.u.h.). Imam Hussain (a.s.) rose against him only for the truth, and Islam is that truth. Truth is one, and the right to the caliphate belongs to the Commander of the Faithful, Ali (a.s.)."

He continued, "Unfortunately, many Sunnis do not know anything about their Ja'fari and Shiite brothers; they only know hearsay. They do not know the truth and are victims of seditions and slanders. They say Shiites have a different religion or a different Quran; no! Our religion is one, our Prophet is one, and our Quran is one. Why do we tear ourselves apart? The Quran is our book, and the Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and his family and companions are before our eyes. We Turks, in Turkey, if you ask everyone, most of our names are taken from them; for example, we use the name 'Ali' very frequently. While we are Sunnis. If you ask any Turk, whether they are Alawi, Shiite, Sunni, or Wahhabi, if you ask them whether they use the name 'Yazid' or 'Muawiyah'? You see that you cannot hear such a name! No one uses it. Turks have great respect for the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

The Lesson of Responsibility and Standing Against the World's Oppressors

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ashura International Foundation, referring to the perspective and research of Professor Chris Hewer, said, "He should be called an Ashura researcher. His valuable book is a good and deep investigation, and the important point he pursues in this book is the struggle for the realization of justice."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly added, "If human society wants to be saved, its prescription is Imam Hussain (a.s.). All of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) movements are based on nature and reason. Islam is both a religion of mercy and a religion of resistance. A correct analysis of the truth requires comprehensive attention to the movement of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ashura International Foundation continued, "Karbala is a miracle that symbolizes loyalty, eternity, and sacrifice. Imam Hussain's (a.s.) victory through blood over the sword was decisive, not only for the forgiveness of others' sins. Rather, Hussain (a.s.) was killed to teach everyone the lesson of responsibility."

Referring to the mystical view of God's attributes of beauty and majesty, he said, "This beauty and majesty appear in the Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and the religion he brings for humanity has beauty and majesty. Hussain (a.s.) is the embodiment of majesty and beauty, and through his martyrdom, he revived both the beauty and majesty of religion. Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam, in our time, also revived religion from both aspects and stood against the oppressors and the arrogant."

From a Poem by an Iraqi Poet to a Lament by a Scholar from Karbala

Hojat al-Islam Darvishi, the Scientific Deputy of the Ashura International Foundation, at this meeting, while introducing Chris Hewer (an Irish Christian theologian), considered this work one of the influential books with a new perspective.

Hojat al-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, the head of the Arbaeen Cultural and Educational Committee, also concluded by expressing gratitude to Professor Chris Hewer and thanking the efforts of various institutions for publishing this book and holding the conference.

Professor Sheikh Fuad al-Haddad al-Hasani, a Sunni poet from Samarra, recited poetry about Imam Hussain (a.s.), and at the end, Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Ali al-Budairi, a professor at the Karbala Seminary, recited a lament.

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